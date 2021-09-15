US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,486 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pearson were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 591.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. Pearson plc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.