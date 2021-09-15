Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.16 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report sales of $340.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $344.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 592,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 89,199 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 102,797.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

