Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Enphase Energy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Enphase Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $157.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,634 shares of company stock worth $12,895,553. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.