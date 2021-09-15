Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,291,015 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 93.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,679,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $38,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,355,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 699,453 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,197,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 793,538 shares in the last quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robert Wood Johnson Foundation now owns 4,123,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after buying an additional 88,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,785,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,350,000 after buying an additional 502,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after buying an additional 386,916 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

