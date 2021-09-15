Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.9% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

