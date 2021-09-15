Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

