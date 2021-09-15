Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $142.73. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,465. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.30 and its 200-day moving average is $140.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

