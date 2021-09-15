Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,574. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

