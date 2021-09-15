Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $222.70. 1,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

