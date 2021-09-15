Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $409.36. 268,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

