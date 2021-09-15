Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 632.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $86,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

