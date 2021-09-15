VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading Down 3.3%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 5,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 34,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in VectivBio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

