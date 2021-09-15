Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

