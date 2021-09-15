Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $299.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.10. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

