Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.570-$3.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $300.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $322.55 and its 200 day moving average is $292.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total transaction of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total value of $719,355.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,308,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

