Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Cap of $311.27 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $311.27 million and $6.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001575 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001407 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

