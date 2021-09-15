Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,806 shares of company stock valued at $902,405 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCYT. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.