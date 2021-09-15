Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $370,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $181.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

