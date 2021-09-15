Veritaseum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $428.00 (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for $17.85 or 0.00037064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $38.37 million and $428.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.78 or 0.00149073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.39 or 0.00800369 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046576 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

