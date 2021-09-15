Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 15,318,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,296,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,294,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $912,977,000 after purchasing an additional 276,757 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 29.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 26,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

