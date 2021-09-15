Verso Token Market Cap Tops $10.49 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 65.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Verso Token has traded up 308.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00077908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00122562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.71 or 0.00179771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,284.56 or 1.00345097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.04 or 0.07187818 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.37 or 0.00866623 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

