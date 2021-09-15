Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudera by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 231,263 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 176,034 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLDR opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,816.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,950.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

