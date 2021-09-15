Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $722,000 Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after buying an additional 239,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $133.76 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

