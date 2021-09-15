Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $770,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 352,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,915,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 479,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 152,450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 199.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 366,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 243,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.44. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

