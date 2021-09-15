Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TBIO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. sold 503,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $19,122,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Translate Bio stock opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.