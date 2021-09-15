Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 371.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 218,690 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 157.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 49,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

