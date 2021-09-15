VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 292.3% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

VSDA stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

