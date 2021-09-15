Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.31. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

VNOM traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. 7,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

