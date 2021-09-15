Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Shares of Virco Mfg. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. 328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Virco Mfg. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 1.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Virco Mfg. worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

