Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.32. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 116,577 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

