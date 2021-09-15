Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Virtu Financial reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 59,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

