Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 137.3% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTS traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $316.62. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,678. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.35 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.86.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

