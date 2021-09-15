Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Purchases A$64,710.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) insider Nicola Evans purchased 30,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,710.00 ($46,221.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products through a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

