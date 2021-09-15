Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) price objective on Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €33.99 ($39.99).

VIV stock opened at €32.53 ($38.27) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.18. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

