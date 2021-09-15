Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.16.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

