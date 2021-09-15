Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €300.00 ($352.94) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.22% from the company’s current price.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

ETR VOW3 opened at €197.08 ($231.86) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €203.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €214.90.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

