Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vontier were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Vontier by 3,206.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

