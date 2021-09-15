Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Shares Down 4.1%

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) shares were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 695,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,078,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VYGVF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.