W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 4th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.