Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 605,153 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 66,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 61.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,478 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Wabash National stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $709.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

