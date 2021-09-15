Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

WNC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,673. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $716.63 million, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $449.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

