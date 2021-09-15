Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,735,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,587,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 513,141 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 507,600 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 13 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,674. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

