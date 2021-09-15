Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 121,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

EWC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.31. 20,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.39. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

