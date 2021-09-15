Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases 4,555 Shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 3.34% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VCF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 7,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

