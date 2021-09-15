Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 19,852 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xencor by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

XNCR stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

