Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.52. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 251 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

