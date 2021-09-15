Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.70

Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.70 and last traded at $156.22, with a volume of 28182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

