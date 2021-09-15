Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.00

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 76658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 243 ($3.17).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 278 ($3.63) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 261 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of £632.66 million and a PE ratio of 31.39.

In related news, insider Grenville Turner purchased 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins purchased 64,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

