Weitz Investment Management Inc. Acquires 816,050 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 977.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816,050 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up 3.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $74,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 152.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

