Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.12% of Welltower worth $40,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after buying an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,082,000 after purchasing an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.45.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

